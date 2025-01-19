Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

