Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.60.

KLAC opened at $757.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $654.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $577.00 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

