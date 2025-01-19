Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JLL opened at $261.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $168.13 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

