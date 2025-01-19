Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average is $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

