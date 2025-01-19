Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $886,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

