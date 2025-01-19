Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

TDG stock opened at $1,340.40 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,032.43 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,306.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

