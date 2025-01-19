Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

BK stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $83.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

