Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,926 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after purchasing an additional 498,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $320.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day moving average is $295.62. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $242.54 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -48.35%.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

