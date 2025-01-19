Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,309 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMM opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.