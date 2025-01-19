Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,034 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $126.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

