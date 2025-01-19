Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,275 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

