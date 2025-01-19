Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.77 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

