Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.822 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.43%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

