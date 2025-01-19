Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $215.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

