Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 133 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $198.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

