Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $290.46 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

