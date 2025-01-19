Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ACGL opened at $95.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

