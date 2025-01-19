Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 212 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 123,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.35. This represents a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

