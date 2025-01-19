Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,940,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $3,561,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 390.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

