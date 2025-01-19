Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 339 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

