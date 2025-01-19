Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,836 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $519,066,000 after acquiring an additional 255,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

EOG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

