Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50,942 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,942 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.