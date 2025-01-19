Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 530 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

