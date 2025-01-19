Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 551 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

