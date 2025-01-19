Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 630 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

