Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 746 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Humana by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

HUM opened at $282.63 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.81 and its 200-day moving average is $308.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

