Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.