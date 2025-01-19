Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,880 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,355,000 after buying an additional 541,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -275.79 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

