Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 834 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 523.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $403.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $411.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.71.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

