Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,896 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $189,296,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $65.81 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 13.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,748. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.