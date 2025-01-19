Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.