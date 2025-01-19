Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,996,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after buying an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.