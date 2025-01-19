GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 907,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 505,832 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $535.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

