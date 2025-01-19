Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 256 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $51.57.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.