GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $68.05. 3,583,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,914,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

