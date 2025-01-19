Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HNMUF opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.

About Hana Microelectronics Public

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of electronic components. The company provides chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also offers radio frequency identification devices, MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

