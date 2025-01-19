Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $102.49.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

