Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

