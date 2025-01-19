Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $915.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.87.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,826,100. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

