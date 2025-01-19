Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 95,935 Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Indivior by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Indivior by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 117,767 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth $6,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Indivior stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -291.18 and a beta of 0.74. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INDV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INDV
Indivior Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.