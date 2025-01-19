Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of REGENXBIO worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

