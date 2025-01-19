Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 716,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $318,365.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 611,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,306.10. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,654,071.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,477,801.52. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.82 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

