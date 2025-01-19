Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $242.13 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.49.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.