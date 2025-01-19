Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $456.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.48 and a 200 day moving average of $401.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.