Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $858.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.06 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $884.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

