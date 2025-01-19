Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $174.28 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

