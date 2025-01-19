Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thermon Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $987.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $904,604.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,401.95. This trade represents a 32.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

