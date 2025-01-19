Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

