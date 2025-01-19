Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $129.77 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $161.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

