Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,430,000 after purchasing an additional 668,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,954,000 after buying an additional 520,950 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 812,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

